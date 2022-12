The little guy has been getting plenty of sleep and playtime in African Adventure, but now it's time for him to receive his name.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help naming one of its newest family members.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help naming one of its newest family members.

In November, rhinos Kayla and Tim gave birth to a baby boy.

The little guy has been getting plenty of sleep and playtime on the savanna in African Adventure, but now it's time for him to receive his name.

That's where you come in.

The zoo is asking for your vote picking one of four names posted on their social media pages.

If you would like to vote, visit the zoo's website.