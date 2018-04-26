FRESNO

Fresno fire knocks down fire at business in Central Fresno

Fresno firefighters were on the scene of a business fire in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno firefighters were on the scene of a business fire in Central Fresno. It broke out just after five Thursday morning on Fresno Street near Thomas.

Firefighters have already knocked down the flames. It looks like the business is vacant and the windows were boarded up. A witness nearby said it appears as if someone was cooking inside the business before the fire started.

Officials said there was a fire in the same location last week.

Fresno Street is currently blocked off between Thomas Street and Belmont Avenue. The location is near Tehipite Middle School and can be seen from both Highway 180 and Highway 41.

Drivers along those roadways should be cautious of slowing traffic.
