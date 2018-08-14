FRESNO

Fresno firefighters responding to increased volume of calls

In just the past few days more than 50 people have been forced out of their homes by fires.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In just the past few days more than 50 people have been forced out of their homes by fires. Fresno firefighters are being pushed to the limit- they've taken down 32 fires since Saturday.

"We had a three-alarm yesterday. We had a two-alarm yesterday and the day before a two-alarm."

When crews pulled up to this fire Tuesday morning flames were shooting out the attic vents. No one lived here- but in many of the other recent fires, dozens have been left homeless.

The fire was called out before five Tuesday morning in the area of Olive near First.



"It takes an impact on our community. It's not just oh it's a structure fire and we put it out and we go home. There are people affected, and then there's businesses affected, and then there's jobs affected," said Fresno Fire Chief Keri Donis.

Firefighters are concerned with the way some of these fires are starting--like children playing with lighters and the careless handling of cigarettes. On Monday, Joseph Arr-Perez was arrested after firefighters say he poured vegetable oil on the floor and set it on fire, injuring his mother.

Some firefighters are working overtime to answer calls for service. But what's being put on the back burner during major fires are medical aid calls.

"We only have 77 on duty during the day. 77 firefighters, so that's a pretty low number compared to the other metro fire departments."
