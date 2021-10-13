Man accused of murdering Fresno mother, her son pleads not guilty

Eric Heard is accused of murdering his sister and nephew.
RELATED: 37-year-old man accused of murdering Fresno mother and her teenage son
Police say he shot 33-year-old Fanchon Moore and 17-year-old Antonio Rodriguez after an argument at a home on Weathermaker and Winery Avenues in east central Fresno.
Officers arrested Heard last week on a previous misdemeanor warrant, but the Fresno County district attorney's office has since filed the two murder charges.
RELATED: Fresno police identify homicide victims as a mother and her teenage son
He's due back in court next Monday for a preliminary hearing.
Because this is a double murder case, Heard could face the death penalty.