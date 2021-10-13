Man accused of murdering Fresno mother, her son pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will be back in court next week after pleading not guilty to two counts of murder.Eric Heard is accused of murdering his sister and nephew.Police say he shot 33-year-old Fanchon Moore and 17-year-old Antonio Rodriguez after an argument at a home on Weathermaker and Winery Avenues in east central Fresno.Officers arrested Heard last week on a previous misdemeanor warrant, but the Fresno County district attorney's office has since filed the two murder charges.He's due back in court next Monday for a preliminary hearing.Because this is a double murder case, Heard could face the death penalty.