Man accused of murdering Fresno mother, her son pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will be back in court next week after pleading not guilty to two counts of murder.

Police say he shot 33-year-old Fanchon Moore and 17-year-old Antonio Rodriguez after an argument at a home on Weathermaker and Winery Avenues in east central Fresno.

Officers arrested Heard last week on a previous misdemeanor warrant, but the Fresno County district attorney's office has since filed the two murder charges.

He's due back in court next Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Because this is a double murder case, Heard could face the death penalty.

