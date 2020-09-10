Authorities chase driver in stolen truck through Fresno: VIDEO

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested after he led authorities on a chase through Fresno for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday morning.California Highway Patrol officials say officers saw Michael Alvarado Castillo driving a stolen 2003 Dodge Ram in the area of Belmont Avenue and Highway 41 around 9 am.When officers tried to pull Castillo over, he sped off.Officials say Castillo drove along Blackstone and hit several cars. Video sent in by an ABC30 insider Mark Pulido showed the truck hitting a sedan near Fresno Street and Shields Avenue before speeding away.Law enforcement followed him by helicopter until he eventually rear-ended a BMW on Palm and Herndon Avenues and stopped.Castillo was arrested, but it's unclear what charges he will face.