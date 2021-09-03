Man injured in downtown Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in downtown Fresno.Officers received a Shotspotter call of 13 rounds fired after midnight near Ventura and C Street.Investigators say the victim was shot in his leg.Detectives believe the shooting may have happened somewhere on C Street, and the victim ran to a nearby alley.Officers found shell casings from two different weapons on C Street."The victim in this case has indicated he is involved in a gang and is not being cooperative with officers. He was contacted with another male, who potentially could be a witness in this case, but he is also not cooperative," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.It wasn't immediately clear if the victim had a weapon or if there were two shooting suspects.