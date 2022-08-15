Fresno Unified School District welcomes back over 70,000 students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It is officially back to school for the largest school district in Central California.

The district is the third-largest in the entire state, just behind Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified.

District officials are working hard to keep COVID-19 off campus.

Superintendent Bob Nelson says the coronavirus is more manageable than ever before, but it's not gone.

Officials want to remind students who feel sick or experience virus symptoms to stay home.

The district will provide tests, hand sanitizer and masks to those who choose to wear them, though they are no longer required.

Fresno Unified is also beefing up security, adding school resource officers to its middle schools and introducing the RAPTOR system.