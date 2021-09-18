jobs hiring

Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified desperately need substitute teachers

Fresno Unified is even raising the stakes, increasing the daily pay to $208.04 for substitute teachers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Educators are working non-stop to keep our schools staffed and they tell Action News, amid a pandemic, it's not easy.

Both Fresno and Clovis Unified are desperately in need of substitute teachers.

Just on Friday, Fresno Unified faced 158 classroom vacancies.

"It's been a herculean effort to get substitutes to fill any vacancies," said FUSD Chief Communications Officer Nikki Henry.

Filling those spots from their current sub pool is not easy.

"We have unfilled vacancies every day," added Henry. "We're in a pandemic. People get screened out by our health screening, they have a symptom, they were exposed, or something that's going to create more vacancies this year."

They're not the only district feeling the shortage. Clovis Unified is facing the same challenge.

"Our biggest need is our substitute teacher pool," said Clovis Unified Associate Superintendent of HR and Employee Relations Barry Jager.

While the district has a sub pool of about 500, most of them have limited availability.

"There are individuals who like to sub at one school site or for one subject area and so to have the availability we are regularly seeking individuals who will sub at specific grade levels, specific school sites," added Jager.

Fresno Unified is even raising the stakes, increasing the daily pay to $208.04 for substitute teachers. They tell us the need doesn't stop at just teachers.

"We're looking for substitute clerical workers, we're looking for substitute bus drivers, nutrition service workers, kind of across the board," added Henry.

Both districts say they're willing to help with the application process, and are fast-tracking applicants. Fresno Unified even has a call and text line set up at (559) 289-4599.

Apply for Clovis Unified here. Apply for Fresno Unified here.

