Registration open for Fresno Unified School District Early Learning Program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every year, the Fresno Unified School District opens up 2,400 spots for their Early Learning and Early Learning Dual Immersion Programs with the hope of setting up little ones for success."They need to be in quality programs, nurturing programs that are really going to set them up not only for the rest of their academic success, but life," said Maria Ceballos, Director of the Early Learning Program.The district has opened registration for the 2021-2022 school year, providing multiple free programs.Ceballos says, "We have 6 early learning centers, and they are a full day where we can serve from infants to preschool-aged."For bilingual students or parents who want their kids to learn a new language, the Dual Immersion Program could also be the right fit."Eleven of our sites are offering Spanish and English and two of them, which this is very exciting, we are offering Hmong and English. "The goal is to help create a smooth transition into the English language while learning about other cultures at the same time." The model we use is 90/10. Ninety is the home language and 10 will be English, but then the English will progress over the grades. "During the pandemic, they only had 1,400 students enrolled, which is less than previously. This year, they hope to max out and give as many little ones the chance to get a head start on their academic journey."We do hope that families take advantage of this opportunity and we are going to continue providing instruction regardless of the situation that we are in. "It's a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration will close once the 2,400 hundred spots are filled. You can enroll online or by giving them a call at 559-457-3416.