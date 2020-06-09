fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified School District continuing meal distribution through summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the school year winds to a close, the Fresno Unified School District wants to remind students and parents they still have access to free meals this summer.

The service began Monday morning, with breakfast and lunch being provided from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. every weekday at 22 different elementary, middle school and high school campuses throughout the district.

The summer meal distribution will run through August 14 and is available for pickup at the following schools:

Addams Elementary, Birney Elementary, Columbia Elementary, Ewing Elementary, Figarden Elementary, Lane Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Slater Elementary, Fort Miller Middle, Hamilton K-8, Kings Canyon Middle, Sequoia Middle, Tehipite Middle, Terronez Middle, Tioga Middle, Wawona, Yosemite Middle, Bullard High, Duncan Polytechnical High, Edison High, Hoover High, Sunnyside High
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnomeals on wheelsfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fresno Unified continuing program to keep parents involved in schoolwork
Fresno Unified unveils plans for summer meal program
Valley school districts plan to continue meal services into the summer
FUSD kicks off virtual graduations, still planning in-person graduations when it's safe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Porterville
State Superintendent releases guidelines for reopening CA schools
Central California coronavirus cases
Suspected DUI driver crashes into pole in Lemoore
Members of Fresno County Public Defender's office hold protest against police injustice
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Laundry room vent catches fire in Parlier home, firefighters say
Show More
Yosemite reopening to more guests with new reservation system
Santa Cruz sheriff to give update on ambush killing of deputy
Officer charged in George Floyd's death held on $1 million bond
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
Kings County to start offering free COVID-19 testing in rural communities
More TOP STORIES News