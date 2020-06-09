Fresno Unified School District continuing meal distribution through summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the school year winds to a close, the Fresno Unified School District wants to remind students and parents they still have access to free meals this summer.The service began Monday morning, with breakfast and lunch being provided from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. every weekday at 22 different elementary, middle school and high school campuses throughout the district.The summer meal distribution will run through August 14 and is available for pickup at the following schools:Addams Elementary, Birney Elementary, Columbia Elementary, Ewing Elementary, Figarden Elementary, Lane Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Slater Elementary, Fort Miller Middle, Hamilton K-8, Kings Canyon Middle, Sequoia Middle, Tehipite Middle, Terronez Middle, Tioga Middle, Wawona, Yosemite Middle, Bullard High, Duncan Polytechnical High, Edison High, Hoover High, Sunnyside High