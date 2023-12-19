Fresno Unified kicks off free breakfast and lunch for kids during winter break

Students can take advantage of the free food as many days as they'd like and can attend breakfast, lunch or both.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District is taking action to keep students well-fed this winter break.

Lines nearly stretched to the street at Ahwahnee Middle School Monday morning.

Students were getting checked in for the first day of Fresno Unifier's Winter Camp.

Then, they headed to pick up breakfast.

Monday was the start of the free winter break meals.

FUSD Nutrition Services Director Amanda Harvey says students may be out of school, but there's still food ready for them.

"It's a very well-rounded nutritious meal and it's just like they would get during the school year as well. It's a full breakfast and a full lunch," Harvey said.

Breakfast is served from 7:30 am to 8:30 am.

Lunch is served from 11:15 am to 12:30 pm.

Every child age 1 to 18 is welcome.

They do not have to be enrolled in winter camp and do not have to be a Fresno Unified student.

However, students must eat on-site.

A variety of meals are offered and proudly posted on the wall.

"We have muffins, we have yogurt and strawberry one day, or lunch we have pizza, we have chicken nuggets," Harvey said.

Students can take advantage of the free food as many days as they'd like and can attend breakfast, lunch or both.

Harvey says with rising grocery costs she hopes this helps families.

With 20 different middle schools, high schools and alternative education sites offering meals this break, Harvey says this is a safe place for students to eat and see familiar faces.

"It's a friendly place where we welcome you and we want you to enjoy a meal," Harvey said.

The schedule varies week to week, so it's important for parents to check the calendar to see when food is being served at a certain location. You can find that calendar by clicking here.

