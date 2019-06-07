Have You Seen Him: Manuel Contreras

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost a year after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Fresno, police are still searching for the killer.Humberto Cuellar was shot and killed outside the Las Micheladas Bar on E. Shaw on June 16, 2018. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a disturbance inside the bar that then led to the parking lot, where Manuel Contreras is suspected of shooting Cuellar and killing him.Contreras is described as a Hispanic male, standing about 5'10" and weighing 180 pounds, and police need the public's help to find him.