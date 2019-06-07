crime stoppers

Have You Seen Him: Manuel Contreras

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost a year after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Fresno, police are still searching for the killer.

Humberto Cuellar was shot and killed outside the Las Micheladas Bar on E. Shaw on June 16, 2018. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a disturbance inside the bar that then led to the parking lot, where Manuel Contreras is suspected of shooting Cuellar and killing him.

Contreras is described as a Hispanic male, standing about 5'10" and weighing 180 pounds, and police need the public's help to find him.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
