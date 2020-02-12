Simple Solutions: How to have a healthy Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What can you do to have a healthy heart on Valentine's Day?Start the day early with a couple's run. Just a 20-minute jog on a regular basis can decrease your risk of heart disease by 35 to 55 percent.Pack a special loved-filled lunch box full of healthy foods like a salad of dark leafy greens. Kale and spinach are rich in vitamins A, C, E and K. Top it off with some chicken. A 3.5-ounce serving is only 165 calories.And don't forget the side of blueberries, packed with love and heart-healthy nutrients.Whether it's a date night out or a romantic evening in, have fish for dinner, like salmon or tuna. Fatty fish is loaded with omega-3's, which have been studied extensively for their heart-healthy benefits.And after dinner, almonds and walnuts are a great heart-healthy treat. Dip them in a bit of dark chocolate and get twice the benefit.This can help you keep your love alive for a happier, healthier Valentine's day.