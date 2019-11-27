workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Halftime fitness!

Several big football games are happening on Thanksgiving, meaning plenty of fans will hit the couch before or after Thanksgiving dinner.

But Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows how you can keep that blood flowing during the game with a little halftime fitness!

When sitting on the couch, it's a great time to move a little bit in between commercials during the football game.

You want to try to move at least five minutes to get that blood flowing.

An easy way to get started is just doing simple squats from sitting on the couch to standing up repeat this at least 5 to 10 times you're going to feel that in your thighs immediately.

The next movement reach up as high as you can and squeeze those hands for good blood flow in those arms. A stretch across the body and pulling back is another great way just to get the body moving.

An average football game is about three hours that is a lot of sitting, so try to move a little something in between the commercial breaks and at half time, and you're going to feel a lot better at the end of the day.
