Hispanic Heritage Month 2020

Robert Garcia is the Administrative Director for the Rotary Community Corps of Merced County.
This new non-profit with 100+ members is giving to those in need during the pandemic.
Thru Garcia's leadership (he's a fitness coach who once weighed over 400 pounds) the group is empowering youth and families to uplift their communities in the north valley with a focus on volunteerism.
Recognizing that many volunteers in the area are aging, Garcia is leading a new generation of givers in Merced County.
Garcia, aka "Zilla" wants to expand wellness projects and use green spaces at McNamara Park to help families thrive.
RELATED: Club helps small businesses while providing masks for people in need
If you are interested in volunteering with Rotary Community Corps of Merced County learn more at RCCMercedCounty.org.