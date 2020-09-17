abc30 community

Hispanic Heritage Month 2020

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by saluting local Latino leaders changing lives in the Central Valley.

Robert Garcia is the Administrative Director for the Rotary Community Corps of Merced County.

This new non-profit with 100+ members is giving to those in need during the pandemic.

Thru Garcia's leadership (he's a fitness coach who once weighed over 400 pounds) the group is empowering youth and families to uplift their communities in the north valley with a focus on volunteerism.

Recognizing that many volunteers in the area are aging, Garcia is leading a new generation of givers in Merced County.

Garcia, aka "Zilla" wants to expand wellness projects and use green spaces at McNamara Park to help families thrive.

If you are interested in volunteering with Rotary Community Corps of Merced County learn more at RCCMercedCounty.org.
