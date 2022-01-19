All 3 suspects arrested in connection to Tulare County murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives have arrested all three suspects in connection to a murder in Tulare County in December.Investigators say 31-year-old David Cain, 30-year-old Dewon Alexander and 30-year-old Brian Newton are accused of murdering 35-year-old Albert Vincent Regalado.Regalado was found in a field near Avenue 244.Last week, deputies arrested Cain. Shortly after, Alexander was arrested in Arizona.Tuesday evening, Newton was arrested at a home in Tulare. He is being booked in the Tulare County jail.EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.