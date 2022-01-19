homicide

All 3 suspects arrested in connection to Tulare County murder

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives have arrested all three suspects in connection to a murder in Tulare County in December.

Investigators say 31-year-old David Cain, 30-year-old Dewon Alexander and 30-year-old Brian Newton are accused of murdering 35-year-old Albert Vincent Regalado.


Regalado was found in a field near Avenue 244.

RELATED: Body found in Tulare field, deputies investigating as homicide

Last week, deputies arrested Cain. Shortly after, Alexander was arrested in Arizona.


Tuesday evening, Newton was arrested at a home in Tulare. He is being booked in the Tulare County jail.

