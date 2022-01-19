All 3 suspects arrested in connection to Tulare County murder

Investigators say 31-year-old David Cain, 30-year-old Dewon Alexander and 30-year-old Brian Newton are accused of murdering 35-year-old Albert Vincent Regalado.
Regalado was found in a field near Avenue 244.
RELATED: Body found in Tulare field, deputies investigating as homicide
Last week, deputies arrested Cain. Shortly after, Alexander was arrested in Arizona.
Tuesday evening, Newton was arrested at a home in Tulare. He is being booked in the Tulare County jail.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.