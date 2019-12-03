murder

Judge declares mistrial after hung jury in Erika Sandoval murder trial, 1 juror would not convict on murder charge

By ABC30.com staff
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County judge declared a mistrial on Tuesday in the murder trial of Erika Sandoval.

According to the jury, one juror was unable to convict Sandoval of murder, which resulted in a hung jury.

In February of 2015, Sandoval broke into the Goshen house of her ex-husband, Daniel Green, and shot and killed him while he was on the toilet.

During the trial, Sandoval claimed the motive for killing her husband was because she found two printed pictures of child pornography in his safe.

Because the jury made no decision Tuesday, the Tulare County District Attorney can re-file charges against Sandoval, which would result in another trial.

The Tulare County District Attorney, Tim Ward, says the office is disappointed on the jury not being able to render a verdict.

Related topics:
visaliagoshenexetertrialmurderdeadly shootingverdict
