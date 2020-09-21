shooting

Fresno Police searching for gunman after shooting at Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shots fired into a store at Fashion Fair Mall has police searching for the gunman.

Le Bella Rose was fired at, when someone from inside fired back.

Store owner Helen Oliva told Action News that someone in a car fired in the store and customer inside fired back at the shooter.

The glass facade of the business was riddled with bullets and some of it the shattered glass fell while Oliva was speaking to Action News.

Oliva said the shooting happened at around 1 on Monday afternoon.

At least one person entered the store and asked an employee for shoes.

The employee went to the back, and that's when someone passed by, firing several rounds into the business.

The man inside the store pulled out a gun and fired back.

The car and the man in the store both took off immediately after leaving behind destruction.

Oliva said their security is now shaken.

Her employees counted about 17 shell casings.

Luckily her employees and a customer inside the store were not hurt.

The store owners do have insurance, but closing the store down makes an already tough situation even harder.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance video hoping to get a better look at those involved in the shoot-out.
