Good Sports: Legendary High School Boys Basketball coach Tom Orlich

Legendary High School boys basketball coach Tom Orlich is back in the Central Valley, but this time coaching for an old rival.

Legendary High School boys basketball coach Tom Orlich is back in the Central Valley, but this time coaching for an old rival.

Legendary High School boys basketball coach Tom Orlich is back in the Central Valley, but this time coaching for an old rival.

Legendary High School boys basketball coach Tom Orlich is back in the Central Valley, but this time coaching for an old rival.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Buchanan boys' basketball team is off to its best start in 20 years.

The Bears started this year's campaign a perfect 11-0, which has already surpassed last year's win total by three games.

Much of that success due to the introduction of legendary Central Valley coach Tom Orlich, who took over last December.

"It's been great we have a great bunch of kids and we're trying to get better every day," Orlich said.

From 2002 to 2016 Orlich coached Clovis West to eight TRAC titles.

A standard he's brought to Bears Country.

"Rather than measure in wins and losses I was surprised on how much more we've improved," Orlich said.

With seven sophomores, the Bears are young.

"Definitely better than last year, that's for sure," Bears sophomore Forward Carter Finley said.

Confident with one of California's all-time winningest coaches in charge.

"I think we're moving the program in the right direction," Bears sophomore Center Brayden Harris said.

"We've worked a lot harder we've done a lot better. I think we're just learning and getting older," Bears sophomore Point Guard Desmon Patton said.

Before his return to Clovis, Orlich spent time as an assistant with Stanford's mens team.

"I love Stanford. I loved the people I worked with," Orlich said.

But after six years with the Cardinal, it was time for a homecoming.

"My whole family is here. Missed my house. And so really that's kind of the bottom line," Orlich said.

Despite his nearly five decades of coaching experience, coach says he's always evolving.

"Once you think you know it all you find that you get humbled," Orlich said.

"Orlich's history is insane. It's incredible," Finley said.

A history that includes coaching the 1989 McDonald's all-American team.

"We haven't heard a story about Shaq yet but we've some pretty good ones," Harris said.

In charge of the west squad, Orlich would coach hall of famer Shaquille O'Neal against Bobby Hurley in a 112-103 win over the east.

"We had Dick Vitale doing the game, we were on primetime," Orlich said. "It was a really fun experience but my hearts has always lived in high school."

For coach, the high school hardwood is as good as it gets.

"I just think it's the best job in America. I think you have a greater opportunity to impact lives," Orlich said.

Coach's impact has already fired up the program.

"We obviously want to compete for a TRAC title," Harris said.

"Hopefully we take a valley championship as well," Finley said.

Aspiration coach wants to take one day at a time.

"We're just trying to get in the mix and be competitive," Orlich said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.