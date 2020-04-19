armed robbery

Two armed men steal narcotics from Madera CVS; no employees injured

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department says that two men robbed a CVS and stole narcotics Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call just after 12 p.m. at the CVS location on Country Club Dr. They say the two men immediately went to the pharmacy upon entering the store, jumped over the counter and took the narcotics.

It is currently unknown how much narcotics the men took. Authorities say there were at least two employees inside at the time of the incident.

They say the men fired shots through the front door to leave the store. No one was injured.
