Man and woman found unresponsive floating in pool in Central Fresno

A man is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center after being found unresponsive in a neighbor's swimming pool. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center after being found unresponsive in a neighbor's swimming pool. It happened at a home on University near Angus.

The resident of the home said he let his neighbor come over to swim in the pool. He later found the neighbor and an unknown woman unresponsive, floating in the pool.

The resident called another neighbor to come help with CPR and they called 911. He said they got a pulse back on the woman, but it appears the neighbor was not responding.

Two ambulances took the victims to CRMC.

The homeowner believes the victims may have been drinking, as there were bottles near the pool that weren't there before the neighbors came to swim.
