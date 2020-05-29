Man killed, teen shot during family disturbance in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have identified the man shot and killed in southeast Fresno on Thursday night as 36-year-old Miguel Carrillo.The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in front of a home on Church Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Calwa.Investigators believe the shooting began as a family disturbance.Fresno police say they've received reports of fighting at the house over the last few days, and reports of shots being fired between Carillo and the suspect.Witnesses say they are related.A 17-year-old boy was also hurt during Thursday night's shooting but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.Witnesses said the victims had walked out to the street before gunfire erupted.Police are now investigating whether the shooting was in self-defense. It wasn't immediately clear if a suspect was in custody.