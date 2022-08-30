Search continues for missing hiker in Kings Canyon National Park

Quang Than was hiking near the peak of Split Mountain on the Sierra Nevada Crest when he became separated from his group.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Searchers are still trying to find a missing hiker in Kings Canyon National Park.

66-year-old Quang Than was last seen more than a week ago on Sunday, August 21.

He was hiking near the peak of Split Mountain on the Sierra Nevada Crest when he became separated from his group.

Searchers are using drones, helicopters and infrared imaging to try to find Than.

Anyone who may have been in the area on or after August 21 is urged to contact NPS Investigative Services at the phone number or email on your screen.