deputy-involved shooting

Suspect barricaded inside Save Mart in northeast Fresno after deputy-involved shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect barricaded in Fresno Save Mart after deputy-involved shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect in connection to a deputy-involved shooting is barricaded inside a Save Mart in northeast Fresno Thursday night.

Authorities say around 7 pm, an off-duty deputy in the parking lot of Macy's at River Park saw three suspects in connection to a "be on the lookout" for a robbery in southern Fresno County.

As more deputies arrived at the Macy's, they say two of the three suspects ran back into Macy's and another one drove off. Deputies tried stopping the car but say the suspect rammed into multiple patrol units.

One of the deputies ultimately fired and the suspect was able to leave the parking lot and go towards First and Nees, where deputies say the suspect eventually got out of the car and ran into the Save Mart.

The entire store was evacuated and the suspect is the only person remaining in the store.

The man and woman who ran into Macy's were taken into custody.

Multiple agencies are at the Save Mart at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Deputies exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Tulare County
Court docs: Kern Co. standoff suspect had history of domestic violence
Kern County Sheriff's deputy among 5 killed during standoff
Tulare Co. rampage suspect appears in court
TOP STORIES
2 houses in Merced's Ragsdale Historic District catch fire
Suspect fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno, chief says
Over 500 cars impacted by fire at auto facility south of Fresno
Fresno family finds human bone while searching for son's remains
Court doctrine could end case involving homicide in police custody
Clean-up efforts begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Crews clear hazmat incident at Fresno City College
Show More
Lindsay woman being investigated for citizenship scam
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in central Fresno
Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating
Dine and Dish: Heirloom in northeast Fresno
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
More TOP STORIES News