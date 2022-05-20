Suspect barricaded inside Save Mart in northeast Fresno after deputy-involved shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect in connection to a deputy-involved shooting is barricaded inside a Save Mart in northeast Fresno Thursday night.Authorities say around 7 pm, an off-duty deputy in the parking lot of Macy's at River Park saw three suspects in connection to a "be on the lookout" for a robbery in southern Fresno County.As more deputies arrived at the Macy's, they say two of the three suspects ran back into Macy's and another one drove off. Deputies tried stopping the car but say the suspect rammed into multiple patrol units.One of the deputies ultimately fired and the suspect was able to leave the parking lot and go towards First and Nees, where deputies say the suspect eventually got out of the car and ran into the Save Mart.The entire store was evacuated and the suspect is the only person remaining in the store.The man and woman who ran into Macy's were taken into custody.Multiple agencies are at the Save Mart at this time.