FRESNO

Police look for bank robber who stole $5,000 from Northwest Fresno credit union

Police are looking for this man who's wanted in connection to a robbery at a credit union in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are looking for this man who's wanted in connection with a robbery at a credit union in Northwest Fresno.

Police have identified the robber as 32-year-old Kevin Laplante. They said he took thousands of dollars in cash from the Educational Employees Credit Union at Herndon and Milburn Tuesday afternoon.

Employees told police the robber handed a teller a note demanding $5,000. The money was stuffed into an envelope and the man left without creating a scene.

Investigators found some discarded clothing in the area, along with a backpack and other items believed to be related to the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery or Laplant's whereabouts is asked to contact Fresno Police.
