15-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of teen boy in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old accused of killing another teen in Porterville over the weekend.The 14-year-old victim was taken to Sierra View Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his stomach area. He died hours later.Porterville police say detectives found evidence that led them to a home on Maston Street near Tomah Avenue. After searching the house, they believe the teen boy had been shot there.The evidence collected from the home also led investigators to arrest a 15-year-old suspect. The teen was booked into the Tulare County jail on a murder charge.Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.On Sunday, Porterville Unified School District officials told Action News they were upset to learn one of their students died in such a tragic way this weekend.They did not confirm which school the boy attended."For somebody as young as that, it's a gut punch," said Jason Pommier with the school district.Once school resumes after spring break, there will be mental health professionals and grief counselors to help students and staff deal with this tragic loss at whichever school the boy attended.If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Sergeant Steve Ward at (559) 782-7400.