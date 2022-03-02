Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man accused of attacking a family member and causing an hours-long standoff with officers in Porterville.Investigators say 29-year-old Angel Martinez assaulted someone during an argument at a home on Putnam near Hillcrest Monday morning.Martinez loaded a shotgun, made threats and locked himself in a room with the victim and four children.After several hours, a SWAT team moved in, and Martinez surrendered.The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The children were not hurt.