Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Porterville

Investigators say 29-year-old Angel Martinez assaulted someone during an argument at a home on Putnam near Hillcrest Monday morning.
Martinez loaded a shotgun, made threats and locked himself in a room with the victim and four children.
After several hours, a SWAT team moved in, and Martinez surrendered.
The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The children were not hurt.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.