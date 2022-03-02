standoff

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Porterville

EMBED <>More Videos

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man accused of attacking a family member and causing an hours-long standoff with officers in Porterville.

Investigators say 29-year-old Angel Martinez assaulted someone during an argument at a home on Putnam near Hillcrest Monday morning.

Martinez loaded a shotgun, made threats and locked himself in a room with the victim and four children.

After several hours, a SWAT team moved in, and Martinez surrendered.

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The children were not hurt.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillearrestdomestic violencestandoff
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Porterville
38-year-old man arrested after standoff with Fresno police
UK detains 2 teens in connection to Texas synagogue hostage incident
Woman surrenders after hours-long standoff with Fresno police
TOP STORIES
Several Fresno County inmates hospitalized after medical emergency
CHP: Man accused of killing kids near SAC recently arrested in Valley
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
Valley congressmen react to Pres. Biden's State of the Union Address
CSU trustees launch independent investigation into Fresno State
2 more arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Hilmar restaurant
Ukrainian grandmother 'ready to fight' as Russians move closer to Kyiv
Show More
Fresno leaders raise Ukrainian flag to show support
Fresno police chief addresses safety issues after River Park shooting
What's next for Fresno man accused of killing 2-year-old boy
$9k reward offered for information on deadly Parlier shooting
Porterville ready to unveil plans for new library after tragic fire
More TOP STORIES News