Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement

The district is inviting back all of their "high-needs students." The cohorts will also be testing out best practices to prepare for even more students to return.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Teachers Association are close to an agreement that would solidify an earlier return date for teachers and students, according to Superintendent Bob Nelson.


This comes after roughly a week of negotiations.

Nelson says the district has also finalized plans with the California Endowment to secure rapid antigen-testing. FUSD would be the largest district state to participate in the program.

RELATED: COVID vaccine availability brings Fresno Unified closer to 'full' return to classrooms

The negotiations come as 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were committed for Fresno County school employees in March.

Details on an exact return date were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
