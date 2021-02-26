Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement

BREAKING: @fresnounified is close to coming to an agreement with FTA about a potential earlier return date for students. District also finalized plans with the California Endowment to secure rapid antigen-testing, making them the largest district in the program. #fresno #covid19 pic.twitter.com/lu04kuZ2ai— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) February 26, 2021
This comes after roughly a week of negotiations.
Nelson says the district has also finalized plans with the California Endowment to secure rapid antigen-testing. FUSD would be the largest district state to participate in the program.
The negotiations come as 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were committed for Fresno County school employees in March.
Details on an exact return date were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.