memorial

Final procession, memorial service held for fallen Porterville firefighters Friday

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A memorial service will be held for two Porterville firefighters killed in the line of duty last week.

Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones died while battling a massive fire at the Porterville city library on Feb. 18.

RELATED: Funeral honoring Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones held in Tulare

Capt. Figueroa was laid to rest on Tuesday, and a funeral service was held for firefighter Jones Thursday.

Friday, a procession of law enforcement vehicles will go from the Porterville Fire Station 2 to the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The memorial service begins at 11 a.m. It is open to the public.

RELATED: Funeral mass for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano

Action News will live stream the procession and service on our website and mobile app.

Local officials are warning drivers the service could cause some significant traffic delays in Porterville.

Traffic will be restricted on Olive Avenue and Mathew Street to facilitate the service. Expect delays between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local officials are warning drivers that the service could cause some significant traffic delays in Porterville.



If you plan to attend the memorial, you'll be directed to nearby residential areas for parking.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyportervillesocietyfirefighter killedmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Kobe and Gianna Bryant remembered with tearful tributes
Shaq pays tribute to 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severely injured woman found on side of Visalia road, police say
1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Easton
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
Man injured in northwest Fresno drive-by shooting
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
Show More
Stocks plunge on virus fears, heading for worst week since 2008
Man pistol-whipped ex, led deputies on chase through Fresno, officials say
Video: Beach towel safely removed from pet python
Fresno's Hmong community protests plan to deport over 4,000 refugees
Fresno Police warn about pedestrian safety
More TOP STORIES News