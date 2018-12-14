FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Fresno Unified will serve a meal almost every day over winter break for all students up to age 18

Fresno Unified wants to keep kids from going hungry during the winter break.Today the school district announced its latest plan to feed area youth even when there's no class.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Beginning Saturday a number of Fresno Unified schools will be open during the winter break to serve hot nutritious meals to kids who may struggle over the holidays with having enough food to eat.

"Almost 46% of a family of four make in Fresno Unified make a family wage of less than $25k annually. So a high degree of poverty which results in a high degree of food insecurity so we provide these meals because we know its good on behalf of our city," said FUSD Superintendent, Bob Nelson.

For the second straight year Fresno Unified is partnering with the Economic Opportunities Commission to bring thousands of free meals to area youth dealing with food insecurities.

The best part is all kids up to the age of 18 -- no matter where they live -- are eligible for the federally funded program and no registration is required.

"Doesn't matter which logo they wear on their shirt: Fresno Unified, Clovis Unified, Sanger Unified, Central Unified we don't care. If I didn't mention you you're still included," Nelson said.

And for those who can't find transportation EOC will provide the food express -- a bright green bus that will deliver meals to designated areas across the city of Fresno.

"It will have five stops throughout Fresno in spots where they might not be able to get to so we're going to bring the food to them," said Jon Escobar, Fresno EOC.

Meals will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. everyday except Christmas Day and News Years Day.

For more information on the program go to FresnoEOC.org for details.
