GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports: 100 years of golf inside Yosemite National Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Less than five miles from Yosemite's south entrance, nestled between the towering pines, lies the appropriately named Big Trees Golf Course. (KFSN)

By
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) --
Inside perhaps the most beautiful national park in the country sits, possibly surprising to some, a golf course. Less than five miles from Yosemite's south entrance, nestled between the towering pines, lies the appropriately named Big Trees Golf Course in the park's Wawona area.

"This area was outside of Yosemite National Park until 1932," said the course's unofficial historian Tom Bopp. "It was like Fish Camp or any other place. You'd drive a ways up the road to enter the national park."

This year the course, one of just a handful inside a national park, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

In the adjacent hotel that has hosted housed President Teddy Roosevelt and actors Robert Redford and Brad Pitt, Bopp can be found playing the piano for hotel guests. For the last 35 years, he's been gathering images that tell the course's story. From the original sign that advertised the once new course architect Walter Favarque designed, to an image captured by legendary photographer Ansel Adams.

"Ansel Adams had to make a living too," Bopp said. "While he was doing his toweringly wonderful artistic photography he had to make a living. So he was working for the concessioner here."

There are no pesticides and water that has been recycled and treated is all that is used to irrigate the course.

Spring to Fall are the only times the course is open, and snow could force the closure at other points.

You can walk or ride an electric cart around the nine-hole track, but due to conservation efforts and government regulations, you have a better chance at hitting back to back hole-in-ones than seeing the back nine ever get built.

But Bopp says there's a different allure that brings people to the course. "Anybody can go out and find a golf course. It takes people with special depth and imagination to realize that to come to a course like this is to experience a century ago experience here in Yosemite."

For more information on course rates click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgolfyosemiteyosemite national parkgood sportsYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Good Sports: Kingsburg football's Spomer Brothers
Good Sports: Fresno City Soccer 8/24
Good Sports: Claire Tuggle 8/17
Good Sports: High School Football
More good sports
SPORTS
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News