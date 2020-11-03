SQF Complex Fire: 170,512 acres burned, 80% contained

All mandatory evacuation orders for the fire have been downgraded, but warnings are still in place for several areas. (Scroll down for a list.)
The wildfire is now the largest wildfire in Tulare County's modern history. Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman says the complex fire surpassed the 2002 McNally Fire which burned 150,696 acres.
CAL FIRE closed the Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest and Balch Park Campground. Officials say the parks are being closed for public safety, as there are lots of dead trees after the fire. The parks may not reopen until May of 2022.
Bear Creek Road above the Mountain Home Camp and Balch Park Road above the Happy Camp community is also closed. The Castle and Shotgun fires combined have been damaged 232 structures.
Tulare County has set up a Local Assistance Center to help SQF Complex Fire victims at:
Government Plaza
1055 West Henderson Avenue
Porterville, CA
Monday - Friday: Open 8 am to 5 pm
Saturday - Sunday: Open 9 am to 3 pm
Call 559-802-9790.
Tulare County residents can now check the status of their homes in the fire zone. A new interactive map based on preliminary information allows users to enter their address and click on icons to see information about damage, along with photos. A new hotline has also been established for support and services. The number is 559-802-9790.
DAMAGE ASSESMENT MAP: Click here to see the damage assessment map from the SQF Complex Fire
EVACUATION WARNINGS
South Fork Drive past Conley Bridge to the end of South Fork Drive, Mineral King, Silver City
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
You can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com. A new map was released that shows evacuation areas, which can be found here.
