Clovis Unified returns to full in-person learning 5 days a week in fall

The Clovis Unified School District is returning to full in-person learning five days a week for all grade levels.The superintendent hosted a forum on Thursday night making the announcement to parents.Beginning in the fall of the 2021-2022 school year, full day schedules will be in place just as they were prior to March 13th and COVID-19.That includes all Special Education Programs.District officials said there will still be an online option for students through their dependent charter program. Parents will need to un-enroll their student from their school and sign up for the Clovis Online Charter School, which is available for K-12th grade.None of the schools will offer an independent version of distance learning through their campuses.All families will receive more information by e-mail on Friday.