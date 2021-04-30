Clovis Unified returns to full in-person learning 5 days a week in fall

The superintendent hosted a forum on Thursday night making the announcement to parents.
Beginning in the fall of the 2021-2022 school year, full day schedules will be in place just as they were prior to March 13th and COVID-19.
That includes all Special Education Programs.
District officials said there will still be an online option for students through their dependent charter program. Parents will need to un-enroll their student from their school and sign up for the Clovis Online Charter School, which is available for K-12th grade.
None of the schools will offer an independent version of distance learning through their campuses.
All families will receive more information by e-mail on Friday.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said Clovis Unified would not be offering an online learning option for students. The story has been updated to show that the charter school is an online learning option for students.