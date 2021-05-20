fresno unified school district

New southeast Fresno school to be named after local philanthropists Francine and Murray Farber

The two Fresno natives have given back to Fresno Unified through scholarships and school programs.
EMBED <>More Videos

New SE Fresno school to be named after local philanthropists

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Fresno Unified school being built in southeast Fresno now has a name.

The alternative education high school being built on Ventura and 10th street near the fairgrounds will be named The Francine and Murray Farber Educational Campus.

The two Fresno natives have given back to Fresno Unified through scholarships and school programs.

Earlier this year an online survey was made available to select a name for the new campus.

1,600 surveys were submitted and the Farbers were among the top four names.



Nearly 1,000 of those votes were for accomplished journalist and Fresno State professor Roger Tatarian.

"He did so much in his life to make this place better and to educate people, generations of people and other journalists and other people," said attendee Tom Bohigian.

The second most votes went to Fresno Unified educator and Edison High School's first black principal Dolphas Trotter.

Some urged the school board to reopen the survey since some were unaware and didn't have access.

Ultimately, a majority of board members voted in favor of naming the school after the Farbers and naming other buildings on campus after other leaders.

The administration building will be named after Trotter, the early learning center after Dolores Huerta and the CTE building after Tatarian.

The school board says they're hopeful the community can come together now that a decision has been made.

The school is expected to be completed by 2023.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
FUSD to receive $8.2 million to help principals ensure equity
Fresno Unified hires counselor focused on preventing suicide
FUSD launches COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites on campuses
Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified desperately need substitute teachers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News