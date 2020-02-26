Collision causes southwest Fresno roadway to close for hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car on a southwest Fresno roadway.It happened just after 5 a.m. on California Avenue and Fruit near Edison High School.The front windshield of a car had damage, and a semi-truck was parked in the road at the scene.California Avenue between Fruit and Thorne was closed for several hours for the Fresno Police Department accident reconstruction team.The condition of those involved in the crash has not yet been released.