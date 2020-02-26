pedestrian struck

Collision causes southwest Fresno roadway to close for hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car on a southwest Fresno roadway.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on California Avenue and Fruit near Edison High School.

The front windshield of a car had damage, and a semi-truck was parked in the road at the scene.

California Avenue between Fruit and Thorne was closed for several hours for the Fresno Police Department accident reconstruction team.

The condition of those involved in the crash has not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestchppedestrian struckfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Man dies after he's hit by train in central Fresno
18-year-old killed by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Visalia: CHP
Fresno Police warn about pedestrian safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News