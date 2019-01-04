Fresno Area Express, better known as FAX, is permanently adding transit service to Inspiration Park.Starting Monday, January 7th, Fresno's city bus service will add a new bus line, Route 12 that will serve the park. The new line also takes over the western portion of Route 9.Buses will stop right across the street from the entrance to Inspiration Park, only when traveling southbound, so passengers heading northbound to or away from the park may need to stay on the bus as it completes the rest of its trip. The service will operate every day and buses will come every 30 minutes.In the summer, the city did a six-week trial service to the park, but Route 12 will be permanent.A $1.25 fare will get you a trip to the park, called the most inclusive in the Central Valley. Some of its features include a splash pad, community center, and a large playground with turf.Gregory Barfield, the assistant director of FAX, told Action News that even though the park opened two years ago, many people in Fresno haven't had the opportunity to experience it, so the city and other groups worked together to change that.Across town, Route 34, which operates primarily on First Street, will now also end at River Park. FAX officials say that the new terminus will allow passengers to better connect with other bus routes.After the change, Routes 1 (Q BRT), 26, 32, 34, 38, 58, and 58E will all serve the River Park area, making it a major transfer area in the city of Fresno.