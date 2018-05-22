FRESNO

Frontier Airlines returning to Fresno

It has been a few years since Frontier Airlines touched down at Fresno Yosemite International Airport. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It has been a few years since Frontier Airlines touched down at Fresno Yosemite International Airport. But starting on Tuesday, the ultra-low-cost airline will once again taxi down the airstrip connecting Fresno to Denver.

"I think it's great there is another airline coming to Fresno and more options for us to fly," said Alix Clarke, a traveler.

Flights are offered three times a week: Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. One way tickets start as low as $62, although it will cost extra to pick a seat, bring a carry on bag, or check your luggage.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport spokesperson Vikkie Calderon said, "With the addition of Frontier Airlines with service to Denver it's going to be an additional air-carrier that provides non-stop service to Denver, more airline options for our Central Valley travelers. It's an entirely different company with a whole new concept."

Frontier's Airbus A321 aircraft are equipped with 230 seats, which will help the airport meet the increased demand-- especially with the uptick in travelers the airport has seen this year.

Calderon said, "It helps the airport with growing its passenger traffic. We are seeing more growth this year in the first quarter of 2018. We grew over 10-percent compared to 2017."

Valley passengers we talked with have never flown on Frontier, but like knowing they now have more carriers to choose from.

Fresno resident Bootsie Ervin said, "Well I think that would be great. The more airlines, the more choices."

If you are interested in frontier flight click here for more info.
