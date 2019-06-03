Tulare Co. deputies arrest man accused of shooting his wife after hours-long standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After an hours-long standoff, Tulare County Sheriff's deputies have arrested Randy Scroggins, who was wanted for shooting his wife during a domestic dispute on May 22.
Officials say he surrendered peacefully. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Scroggins was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be medically cleared.
Deputies got a 911 call at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday alerting them Scroggins was back at his home on Farmersville Boulevard.
SWAT deputies arrived at the scene at around noon and started staging, while other deputies communicated with Scroggins through a megaphone, telling him to surrender peacefully.
Officials say they used a non-lethal device to take out cameras on the home and around the property.
Scroggins' brother and son were outside the home and cooperated with deputies.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
