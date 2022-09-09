Tulare County deputies arrest man for deadly stabbing in Porterville

Authorities say the alleged killer has a history of violence and fought with deputies during his arrest.

Officials say several people tried to stop 27-year-old Omar Sepulveda from attacking the victim, 49-year-old Rafael Guzman, but in vain.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family in Porterville is mourning the loss of a loved one.

49-year-old Rafael Guzman died from multiple stab wounds Thursday after an attack in his own home on Legett Street near Orange Avenue.

Lt. Jason Kennedy with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said several people were at the home and tried stopping the suspect, 27-year-old Omar Sepulveda.

"There were witnesses but not only witnesses, people who were trying to prevent any further from happening," Kennedy said.

About four hours after, Sepulveda was arrested and booked into the South County Detention Facility for the homicide - and an incident involving first responders.

"Once he was located, there was an altercation between him and the deputies," Kennedy said.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said he fought violently with deputies.

Lt. Kennedy said Sepulveda had been released from prison a little over two weeks prior to the deadly stabbing and has a lengthy criminal history.

"He's faced charges from drug and alcohol, DUI, negligence of a firearm, resisting arrest, theft of vehicles, burglary, grand theft," Kennedy said.

In this case, Sepulveda is booked for charges of murder, burglary and resisting arrest.

Officials haven't confirmed if there is a connection between the suspect and the victim.

The case remains under investigation.