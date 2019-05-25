homicide investigation

Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Dinuba

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Dinuba Thursday.

Deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive male in the 4600 Block of Avenue 392 about 7 pm.

When they arrived, they found a Hispanic man in his 40s dead with visible trauma to his chest.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information or who may know the identity of the victim or possible suspects, please contact Detective Greg Burns or Sgt. Gary Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.
