Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect had violent past

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --The standoff on East 4th Avenue in Visalia on Thursday afternoon lasted for hours.
At one point, Visalia Police used a chemical agent to try to get Abiel Rios to come out, but Rios responded by firing his shotgun through a window.
He also put a machete to his throat, told officers to kill him, and eventually, police say, pointed the shotgun at them-forcing one officer to shoot and kill him.
Police say the standoff started after Rios shot his brother in the leg.
The day before, police say he fired his shotgun during a family dispute, and in September, they say he threatened family members with a gun.
Rios spent time in state prison after being convicted of ammunition possession with special allegations in November of 2014.
In his arrest report, a Visalia police officer details the traffic stop on Rios - recognizing him as a Norteno gang member who had been shot outside his house two weeks earlier.
The officer searches Rios and finds two shotgun rounds in his pocket.
Before being sentenced on the ammunition charges, a Tulare County probation officer wrote that Rios used $10-$20 of methamphetamine daily-he first tried it at the age of 11.
The report also says Rios served a seven-year prison term for shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle in 2007, and has other convictions including assault with a firearm and carrying a concealed dagger.
The officer, citing Rios' missed court dates and continued access to weapons, concludes the report by saying Rios is not a good candidate for honor release.
Action News called a phone number associated with the house on 4th Avenue.
A woman who picked up said the family had no comment at this time.
Rios' brother is expected to be ok.