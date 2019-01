Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect had violent past

The standoff on East 4th Avenue in Visalia on Thursday afternoon lasted for hours.At one point, Visalia Police used a chemical agent to try to get Abiel Rios to come out, but Rios responded by firing his shotgun through a window.He also put a machete to his throat, told officers to kill him, and eventually, police say, pointed the shotgun at them-forcing one officer to shoot and kill him.Police say the standoff started after Rios shot his brother in the leg.The day before, police say he fired his shotgun during a family dispute, and in September, they say he threatened family members with a gun.Rios spent time in state prison after being convicted of ammunition possession with special allegations in November of 2014.In his arrest report, a Visalia police officer details the traffic stop on Rios - recognizing him as a Norteno gang member who had been shot outside his house two weeks earlier.The officer searches Rios and finds two shotgun rounds in his pocket.Before being sentenced on the ammunition charges, a Tulare County probation officer wrote that Rios used $10-$20 of methamphetamine daily-he first tried it at the age of 11.The report also says Rios served a seven-year prison term for shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle in 2007, and has other convictions including assault with a firearm and carrying a concealed dagger.The officer, citing Rios' missed court dates and continued access to weapons, concludes the report by saying Rios is not a good candidate for honor release.Action News called a phone number associated with the house on 4th Avenue.A woman who picked up said the family had no comment at this time.Rios' brother is expected to be ok.