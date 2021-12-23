Good Sports: New complex in Visalia to bring soccer and beer together

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Make way for the Valley's newest sports complex.Construction is already underway to turn a two-acre plot of land in Downtown Visalia into a concept that brings soccer and brews together."We're getting ready to launch Soccer City 1852 Visalia," says CEO Jeremy Schultz. "That's a mouthful, it's a long name. We hope to be known as 1852 Visalia."Schultz says the complex will create a community destination point that will serve both kids and adults. It will feature three all-weather miniature fields -- two indoor and one outside -- plus plenty of other space for people to gather."We have a 1,000 square foot party room, then the 2,000 square-foot brewery, 2,000 square foot taproom and 2,800 square foot beer garden," Schultz said.The idea was to establish a place where people can watch soccer and socialize while enjoying a cold drink served by its own microbrewery called 1852 Brew Co."It's built for all ages, all skill levels, every gender," Schultz said. "You name it and hopefully, it'll be a place they enjoy and come to play."The concept may be new to the Valley, but it's a natural progression for Schultz.He's been around soccer for most of his life, having run the Fresno Fuego for years and later Fresno F.C.He believes the complex will be a perfect fit."You see fields like this is some of the European markets, you see fields like this in some of the metro areas where they don't have a lot of space and they're squeezing these fields in so the demand for soccer can be met," he said.Neighboring business owners are excited about the opening.Bre Singleton owns Sugar's Succulents and is looking forward to the concept of footy and beer bringing more foot traffic to the area."It's going to be busy and awesome," she said. "It's going to bring a lot of business here but not only that, we're stoked to have something else in our community to go to."While Schultz won't reveal just how much the facility will cost, you can be sure it is a multi-million dollar endeavor with several local investors attached to the project.But Schultz says it's much more than that."It's a business," he said. "We want to make sure it's sustainable, healthy and all those things but it's also a bit of a legacy project in a sense."Officials say construction should be complete by late Spring with the hope of having leagues up and running by the Summer of 2022.