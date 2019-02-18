Snow levels reach lower elevations in Madera County

Families used the holiday Monday to play in some of the snow left over by the weekend storm.Communities in the lower elevations received a couple of inches of fresh powder.The Rodriguez family of Fresno decided to take advantage of the winter weather with a day trip to Oakhurst."We don't see snow a lot, so it's kind of like a wonderful experience to come out and see the snow," said Jacqueline Rodriguez.The weekend dusting of snow reached as low as the 1,000-foot level - something experts say we haven't seen in almost six yearsThe last time the area has seen snow at a 1000 feet or below was in December of 2013. Other years include March of 2006 and the El Niño year of 1998.The recent cold snap was a welcome sight for winemakers.Officials with Fasi Estate Winery in Madera county expect the frigid temperatures to have a positive effect on future blends."The snow just helps the vine stronger because the vine lasts a really long time and so the more different kind of weather it can withhold makes it longer more durable and better at producing fruit," said Kayla Belcher.