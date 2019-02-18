SNOW

Snow levels reach lower elevations in Madera County

EMBED </>More Videos

Families used the holiday Monday to play in some of the snow left over by the weekend storm.

By
O'NEIL'S, Calfi. (KFSN) --
Families used the holiday Monday to play in some of the snow left over by the weekend storm.

Communities in the lower elevations received a couple of inches of fresh powder.

The Rodriguez family of Fresno decided to take advantage of the winter weather with a day trip to Oakhurst.

"We don't see snow a lot, so it's kind of like a wonderful experience to come out and see the snow," said Jacqueline Rodriguez.

The weekend dusting of snow reached as low as the 1,000-foot level - something experts say we haven't seen in almost six years

The last time the area has seen snow at a 1000 feet or below was in December of 2013. Other years include March of 2006 and the El Niño year of 1998.

The recent cold snap was a welcome sight for winemakers.

Officials with Fasi Estate Winery in Madera county expect the frigid temperatures to have a positive effect on future blends.

"The snow just helps the vine stronger because the vine lasts a really long time and so the more different kind of weather it can withhold makes it longer more durable and better at producing fruit," said Kayla Belcher.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow totalstrafficweatherMadera County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
VIDEO: Man rescued after truck falls through ice
More snow
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
More snowfall wreaks havoc on roadways during holiday weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Man arrested in fatal 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno to face manslaughter charges
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
CHP investigating deadly accident in Oakhurst
SHOCKING VIDEO: 7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in California
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
Show More
West Shaw store of Payless begins liquidation sale, all shoes are 20 percent off
Fresno Police mourn death of beloved K9 Flurk
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Fresno
More News