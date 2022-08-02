1st human West Nile Virus case confirmed in Kings County, health officials say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first person infected with the West Nile Virus in Kings County.

The Kings County Department of Public Health reported the case to the California Department of Public Health on July 14.

In early July, The Kings Mosquito Abatement District determined that nine out of 46 mosquito samples recently collected tested positive for the virus.

Humans can contract West Nile Virus from the bite of an infected mosquito.

Officials say people who contract West Nile Virus often won't have any symptoms but about 25% report a headache or fever.

The Department of Health recommends that people protect against mosquito bites by using insect repellent containing DEET, wear proper clothing and drain all sources of standing water on your property.