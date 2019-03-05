Kids Day 2019: Valley Children's helps Makai Lloren heal after spinal injury at trampoline park

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Makai Lloren is taking some of his last medication at Valley Children's Hospital. For the past two months, the hospital has been his home. The 13-year-old received around the clock care, to heal and rehab, to get stronger.In about a week, he's finally going home. The thought puts a smile on his face."It feels good to just see my family, and dogs, and stuff."In early January the teen's life was forever changed after he and a group of friends went to a trampoline park in Clovis."I was just having fun, jumping with my friends and then I wanted to try a trick, doing a double front flip and then landed it successfully and then tried it again landed it wrong."Makai landed on his neck, damaging two vertebrae and leaving him paralyzed from the waist down."I was trying to get up, and I could not move, and it felt like I broke my neck because I heard a loud crack," Makai told Action News.His road to recovery has been an uphill battle.Doctor Jennifer Crocker and other medical professionals have helped Makai reclaim some of his strength through rehab. She says the wrestling and football athlete has good days and bad ones but faces every challenge head-on."He's done incredible things. He's mastered everything; he's met all his goals early. He has really been supported by his family and the community so well, but it is all him."It's that same level of treatment that Valley Children's wants to continue providing all patients.That's why on Tuesday, ABC 30 will partner up with other organizations to raise money for Valley Children's Hospital during "Kids Day."Thousands of volunteers across the valley will sell newspapers for just one dollar. You can also make a $10 donation now through March 5 by texting the word GEORGE to 80077.Kids Day donations help the hospital obtain the necessary resources to help Makai and others get to good health."Everything that we do here requires extra when it comes to kids, and it requires more than you think about," said Dr. Crocker.Makai can move his arms and In the future wants to take part in adaptive sports.Kids Day is this Tuesday, and every dollar goes towards treating patients like Makai at Valley Children's.