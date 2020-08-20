Madera playground for kids with special needs will be named after Thaddeus Sran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The memory of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran will live at a Madera playground.The Madera City Council voted unanimously to name the playground equipment for kids with special needs at Centennial Park after the toddler on Thursday night.Money is currently being raised for a plaque at the park, and the rest will be donated to Valley Children's Hospital on behalf of the Sran family.