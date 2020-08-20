madera

Madera playground for kids with special needs will be named after Thaddeus Sran

The memory of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran will live on at a Madera playground.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The memory of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran will live at a Madera playground.

RELATED: Madera playground for kids with special needs to be named after Thaddeus Sran

The Madera City Council voted unanimously to name the playground equipment for kids with special needs at Centennial Park after the toddler on Thursday night.

RELATED: 'My heart cannot believe it': 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time

Money is currently being raised for a plaque at the park, and the rest will be donated to Valley Children's Hospital on behalf of the Sran family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymaderaplaygroundchild killedmadera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MADERA
Madera mayor to propose renaming park after Thaddeus Sran
Prosecutors could pull from the past in Thaddeus Sran murder case
Vallarta Supermarkets hiring hundreds for new Madera store
Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot's body recovered from helicopter crash site near Coalinga airport
PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in NorCal wildfire
Merced air quality 'very unhealthy', residents should avoid outdoor activity
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Pedestrian killed in east central Fresno crash
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot while driving in San Joaquin, deputies say
Show More
US jobless claims jump back above 1 million
1 killed after 3-vehicle Fresno County crash involving big rig
Steve Bannon indicted in fundraising scheme over border wall
Shots fired a house in central Fresno, police searching for suspects
Flex Alert on in California until 9 pm on Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News