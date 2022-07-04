homicide

15-year-old boy shot and killed in Reedley, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old boy shot and killed in Reedley, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Reedley.

The shooting happened near 11th and Myrtle around 9:30 Sunday night.

Officers found the teen in front of an apartment complex with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to Adventist Hospital in Reedley, where he later died.

Detectives say it looks like he was riding a bike when he was shot.

Police have not yet released any suspect information or a possible motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
reedleyhomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Tipton man: Deputies
Man shot and killed in parking lot of Atwater high school
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
49-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno identified
TOP STORIES
2 homes destroyed by vegetation fire in southeast Fresno
33-year-old security guard speaks out after stabbing at Merced store
2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting just outside Atwater
CA couple gets $1,500 fine for parking in their driveway
Thousands of dead anchovies wash ashore, fall from sky in Bay Area
This Fresno store is a labor of love from a CRMC worker's wife
Thieves steal $60,000 worth of fireworks from Fresno school
Show More
Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad: 'Join us in California'
CHP officer hospitalized after crash in Madera County
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization
Merced County deputies seize 600 lbs of marijuana, 77 plants in bust
Fireworks shot out of car spark flames in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News