15-year-old boy shot and killed in Reedley, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Reedley.The shooting happened near 11th and Myrtle around 9:30 Sunday night.Officers found the teen in front of an apartment complex with several gunshot wounds.The victim was rushed to Adventist Hospital in Reedley, where he later died.Detectives say it looks like he was riding a bike when he was shot.Police have not yet released any suspect information or a possible motive.