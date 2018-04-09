Sexual assault suspect arrested for shooting at alleged victim after she followed him

A man accused of sexual assault is behind bars after firing a gunshot at a car in Central Fresno.Early Monday morning, police found two victims in the area of Third and Illinois. They told officers one of the women recognized Gregorio Cabrera, 29, claiming he sexually assaulted her about four months ago.Police said Cabrera then realized the two women were following him and fired one round into the victim's windshield. About two hours later, officers pulled over Cabrera at Belmont and Chestnut. When searching through his car officers found a stolen revolver along with ammunition.Cabrera was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several weapons-related charges-- including assault with a deadly weapon.