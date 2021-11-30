fresno state

Trent Dilfer would 'strongly consider' open jobs at Fresno State

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In our weekly chat with Trent Dilfer, the Super Bowl champ talked about a number of things surrounding Kalen DeBoer's departure from Fresno State.

At the end of the conversation, sports director Stephen Hicks asked about Dilfer's interest in the openings, if not as a head coach, then as an offensive coordinator or someone on the Bulldogs staff.

"When we left California it was very intentional and I always said the only place I'd go back to is Fresno," Dilfer said Tuesday. "I still have some of my dearest friends in the world that live there and I'm heavily invested in the success of Bulldog football."

Right now he's the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Thursday his team will play in the state championship game for the second straight season.

"I think you can use football as a platform to do even bigger things than just win games...football can be a great vehicle to really bring people together to heal some brokenness, to do some things that our country isn't figuring out real well right now, I think you can do that in a community like Fresno with the vehicle of football. I will not lie to you, if that is something that presented itself, it is something I would really, really strongly consider."

He also talked about the prospect of a return for Jeff Tedford and what Jake Haener and other star players should do going forward.

In our weekly chat with Trent Dilfer, the Super Bowl champ talked about a number of things surrounding Kalen DeBoer's departure from Fresno State.



