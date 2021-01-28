Yosemite National Park extends closure until Monday due to winter storm conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park has extended its temporary closure until Monday, February 1, after heavy amounts of snow from the major winter storm covered the area.Officials said Yosemite Valley had received 18 inches of snow, and they expect it to keep snowing. The heavy snowfall has resulted in trees and branches toppling over in the park, damaging facilities and some vehicles.Park service crews are working to clear the roads inside the park, but they say it's still not safe to reopen to the public with the continued snowfall.Yosemite Valley Lodge and the Ahwahnee Hotel will open on Tuesday, February 5, and the Upper Pines Campground will reopen on Friday, February 8.Guests will be able to enter the park using El Portal Road, Big Oak Flat Road and Hetch Hetchy Road. Officials said the areas south of Yosemite Valley, including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, South Entrance, and Wawona Road, would remain closed until further notice.